MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India net purchased $518 million in the foreign exchange spot market in April, compared with $820 million a month ago, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

The RBI bought $3.3 billion in April and sold $2.8 billion in the spot market, the RBI's monthly bulletin showed.

In the forward dollar market, outstanding dollar sales dropped to $8.2 billion in April, compared with $11 billion in the previous month.

The rupee hit a record low of 58.17 against the dollar on Monday, escalating worries about the country's current account deficit and complicating the task for policy makers looking to revive an economy that grew at its slowest in a decade in 2012/13.

