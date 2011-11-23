MUMBAI Nov 23 India's central bank said it was removing the limit of $100 million placed on net supply of foreign exchange in the market through rupee swaps.

There were no limits on banks for undertaking swaps to facilitate customers to hedge their foreign exchange exposures, but there was a limit of $100 million for net supply of foreign exchange in the market.

"On a review, it has been decided to remove the above limit of USD 100 million placed for these swap transactions," the central bank said in notification on Wednesday.

here (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)