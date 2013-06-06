MUMBAI, June 6 India will do everything to minimise volatility in the foreign exchange market, said the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty.

Chakrabarty was speaking on the sidelines of a banking event.

The Indian rupee touched the key psychological level of 57 to the dollar in early trade on Thursday, approaching a record low hit nearly a year earlier as fears of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus sent the dollar higher and hit local shares. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)