MUMBAI, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India stands ready to take further measures to curb volatility and speculation in currency markets, Deputy Governor Urjit Patel told analysts at a conference call on Wednesday.

The rupee had hit a session low of 61.17 to the dollar earlier on Wednesday, approaching a record low of 61.21 hit on July 8 as investors had doubted the resolve of the central bank to stick to its rupee defence measures unveiled this month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael nam)