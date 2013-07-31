BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
MUMBAI, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India stands ready to take further measures to curb volatility and speculation in currency markets, Deputy Governor Urjit Patel told analysts at a conference call on Wednesday.
The rupee had hit a session low of 61.17 to the dollar earlier on Wednesday, approaching a record low of 61.21 hit on July 8 as investors had doubted the resolve of the central bank to stick to its rupee defence measures unveiled this month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael nam)
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------