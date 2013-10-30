MUMBAI Oct 30 The central bank may have done
enough on rate hikes but will need to monitor the economy,
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said in a
conference call with analysts on Wednesday, a day after raising
interest rates for a second consecutive month.
"I won't say that we have a set of rate hikes in mind,"
Rajan said. "We think we have done enough given what we know
about the economy to wait and watch and see what happens."
Rajan added the Indian rupee would be considered to
have stabilised only when oil demand has returned to markets,
while adding the special swap window currently provided by the
central bank would be tapered gradually.
The central bank governor also said the RBI would take a
call on liquidity management only when the operational rate
comes down to the repo rate.
India's central bank raised interest rates for the second
time in as many months on Tuesday, warning that inflation is
likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolled
back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the
rupee.
(Reporting by Mumbai Markets Desk; Editing by Rafael Nam)