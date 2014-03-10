MUMBAI, March 10 India's central bank net sold $1.9 billion in the spot forex market in January as against net purchase of $3.48 billion in the previous month, it said in its monthly bulletin.

Outstanding net forward dollar sales stood at $31.8 billion as on end-January, below $32.6 billion in December.

The partially convertible currency fell 1.4 percent in January against the dollar. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)