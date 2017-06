MUMBAI Dec 13 India's central bank prefers long-term equity flows, like foreign direct investment, to short-term debt inflows, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Tuesday.

India received foreign direct investment worth $25.8 billion between April and September compared with $11 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers last week. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)