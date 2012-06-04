MUMBAI, June 4 Liquidity in India's banking system is in "comfort zone" as of now, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Monday, citing a recent drop in banks' daily borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India and steady overnight cash rate.

Subir Gokarn also said the RBI has the option of buying bonds through open market operations if stress emerged on liquidity.

Government bond yields nudged up slightly after his comments, as expectations for a reduction in the cash reserve ratio waned.

Gokarn was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an investor event. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)