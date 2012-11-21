MUMBAI Nov 21 The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's term has been extended to Dec. 31, a finance ministry official, who did not wish to be named, said on Wednesday.

Gokarn's three-year term was supposed to end on Nov. 24. He handles the monetary policy department among others and also represents the RBI at the G-20 Deputies' forum. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)