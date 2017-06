MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian central bank will take action to ease any strain on liquidity, a deputy governor of the bank said on Tuesday, adding the Reserve Bank of India's objective is to manage liquidity.

"The RBI does not target yields. Our objective is to manage liquidity. If we find there is stress on liquidity, we would take action to ease the stress...not with direct objective to target bond yields," Subir Gokarn told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)