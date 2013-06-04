MUMBAI, June 4 The Reserve Bank on India on
Tuesday extended the restrictions on the import of gold on
consignment basis by banks to all nominated agencies and trading
houses.
Any import of gold will now be allowed only for meeting
exporters' need of gold jewellery, the RBI said in a statement.
On May 13, the central bank had imposed the restriction on
banks importing gold on consignment basis.
The RBI added that all letters of credit by the agencies for
import of gold will be only on 100 percent cash margin basis.
All imports will necessarily have to be on "documents against
payment" basis, not on "documents against acceptance" basis, it
said.
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)