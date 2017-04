MUMBAI Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday banned imports of gold coins and medallions, while mandating that 20 percent of gold lot imports must be made available for exports.

The central bank also said nominated banks and agencies should make gold available for domestic use only to entities engaged in the jewellery business, bullion dealers and banks authorised to administer gold deposit schemes.

The RBI also will not allow the supply of gold in any form to domestic users unless fully paid upfront, according to its statement.

