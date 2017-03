(Repeats to attach to corrected alert)

MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of India extended restrictions on loans against security of gold coins per customer to all co-operative banks on Friday in its continuing efforts to temper demand for the yellow metal.

In a notification to all state and central co-operative banks, the RBI said loans against the security of gold coin would be up to 50 grams per customer.

In the RBI's monetary policy in May, the central bank had announced the restrictions for banks. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)