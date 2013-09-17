MUMBAI, Sept 17 The Reserve Bank of India has
tightened rules for finance companies which lend against gold, a
fast-growing business in the country, in line with the
recommendations of an internal panel.
The RBI said lenders need to value the pledged gold at the
average closing price of 22-carat gold for the preceding 30 days
as quoted by the Bombay Bullion Association Ltd, to arrive at
the loan-to-value ratio.
The ratio would remain at 60 percent for loans against
jewellery.
"Currently, there is no standard method for arriving at the
value of gold accepted as collateral and valuation is arbitrary
and opaque," the central bank said in a notification issued late
on Monday.
Shares of gold-based lenders slumped, with Muthoot Finance
Ltd falling 6.4 percent and Manappuram Finance Ltd
down 3.7 percent on Tuesday.
The central bank also streamlined the process by which
lenders auction gold when a borrower defaults, saying lenders
need to declare a reserve price for the pledged ornaments.
Lenders would also need RBI approval to open branches
exceeding 1,000. No new ones would be allowed without adequate
storage facility for gold.
"Unbridled growth may not be in the overall interests of the
concerned NBFC or the sector and there is a need for
consolidation of the existing network," the central bank said.
Muthoot Finance has 3,801 branches and Manappuram Finance
has 3,293, according to their websites.
A Muthoot spokeswoman did not have immediate comment, while
an official from Manappuram Finance was not immediately
reachable for comment.
