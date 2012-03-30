MUMBAI, March 30 The Reserve Bank of India is mindful of the credibility of its actions, robustness of foreign exchange reserves and inflation situation while taking a decision on intervention in the foreign exchange market, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.

Both options--decision to intervene or not to intervene in the foreign exchange market to contain volatility--entail a cost, Subbarao said.

"Our effort always is to make an assessment of the forces driving the capital flows and act only to smooth volatility in the exchange rate movement and prevent disruptions to macroeconomic stability," said Subbarao in a speech to business management students in the southern city of Bangalore.

The central bank has sold $19.86 billion from September to January to arrest a sharp fall in the rupee triggered by capital ouflows during the European debt crisis.

The Indian unit had touched a all-time low of 54.30 to the dollar on Dec 15 and has been under pressure so far for most of 2012.

It suffered its worst fall in four months in March, shedding 3.68 percent, hammered by investor jitters over the impact of high global oil prices on an economy still licking the wounds of a fierce inflation battle that has crimped growth and widened deficits.

Subbarao said volatile capital flows also hurt government and corporates who have external debt obligations.

"In an outflow situation, financing of the current account deficit could also turn into a problem," Subbarao said.

The country's current account deficit, which has been widening steadily since start of fiscal year in April 2011, further rose to 4.3 percent of GDP or $19.6 billion in the December quarter, from 4.1 percent of GDP or $18.4 billion in September quarter as exports slumped and imports rose. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Arjun Kashyap; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)