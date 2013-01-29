BRIEF-RCom seeks cut in tax rates for telecom sector
June 2 India's Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg says
MUMBAI Jan 29 India's central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao said the simultaneous cut in the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio was to ensure transmission of monetary policy action into lending rates.
Subbarao was addressing a post-policy press conference after he earlier cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent and the cash reserve ratio by an equivalent amount to 4 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
June 2 India's Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg says
MUMBAI, June 2 The Reserve Bank of India has initiated "prompt corrective action" (PAC) for state-run Dena Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.