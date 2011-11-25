MUMBAI Nov 25 India's growth story is still "credible", the central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.

Inflation should be brought down first to 5 percent, and then lower, consistent with India's broader integration into the global economy, Subbarao said in a speech in Chandigarh, an advance copy of which was provided to the media.

The Reserve Bank of India has lowered the country's growth forecast to 7.6 percent for the current fiscal year ending in March from 8 percent previously.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)