BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KOLKATA Dec 9 India's central bank faces a challenge in maintaining the right balance between supporting growth and maintaining price stability, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will meet on Dec 16 for its rate setting meeting and is widely expected to hold rates. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.