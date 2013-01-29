BRIEF-RCom seeks cut in tax rates for telecom sector
June 2 India's Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg says
MUMBAI Jan 29 India's central bank does not necessarily see steps taken to reduce the country's fiscal deficit as contractionary, its Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.
"I do not see fiscal deficit reduction as necessarily contractionary. Indeed, it might be growth enhancing," Subbarao said in a post-policy conference with reporters.
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate and banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points each. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MUMBAI, June 2 The Reserve Bank of India has initiated "prompt corrective action" (PAC) for state-run Dena Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.