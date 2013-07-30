MUMBAI, July 30 India's central bank is very keen that monetary policy reverts to supporting growth and there is a strong case for this to happen, its Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the central bank left interest rates unchanged as it supports a battered rupee but said it will roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)