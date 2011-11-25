(Adds cbank chief comments on rupee)
* Cbank chief says opening FDI to retail commendable
* Says inflation needs to fall to 5 percent
* Says inflation both due to demand, supply shocks
* Volatility in rupee to remain till eurozone problem is
solved
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Archana Narayanan
CHANDIGARH, India, Nov 25 India's growth
story is still "credible" and the move to open up the economy to
global supermarket chains will help growth and control
inflation, the central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on
Friday.
"It's commendable that government has taken the initiative.
Let's hope that it will improve the logistics chain and supply
chain management in agriculture," Subbarao said in a speech in
the north-western city of Chandigarh.
Late Thursday, the government approved 51 percent foreign
direct investment in the supermarket sector, paving the entry of
firms such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and Carrefour
into one of the world's largest untapped markets.
"It's important for not only raising overall growth but
also important for containing inflation and improving quality of
life over 50 percent of population," Subbarao said.
Opening up the retail sector to global players has been a
much awaited reform but has been long hobbled by political
differences. The Congress-led government's biggest ally
Trinamool Congress is opposed to the move.
The central bank chief said that inflation needs to be
brought down to 5 percent initially and then even lower,
consistent with India's integration with global economy.
Subbarao said the current inflation situation is a
consequence of both supply shocks and demand pressures.
Monetary tightening needs to be supplemented by supply side
measures to raise potential economic output, he said.
"Raising agricultural production and productivity is,
important for containing price pressures, raising rural incomes
and making growth more inclusive," Subbarao said.
India's inflation, which is largely driven by high food and
global commodity prices, plus expansive fiscal policies, is the
highest among major economies in Asia. It's wholesale prices
rose more than expected in October as the cost of food and fuel
increased.
The high inflation print, above 9 percent for the 11th
month, was further evidence of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)
inability to achieve a breakthrough in its fight against
inflation despite 13 rate rises since March 2010.
In its Oct. 25 mid-quarter review of monetary policy, the
RBI had said that a rate hike may not be warranted if
inflationary pressures start to ease by December.
Slowing growth, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest
rates, political gridlock, gloom in the West and a sliding rupee
have conspired to dampen investor and corporate sentiment in
Asia's third-largest economy.
The RBI has lowered the country's growth forecast to 7.6
percent for the current fiscal year ending in March from 8
percent previously.
Subbarao says a reduction of federal and state fiscal
deficits are important steps for a stable macro environment.
India's fiscal deficit during April to
September was 2.92 trillion rupees, or 70.8 percent of the
full-year target, government data showed. Most
expect it to breach the 4.6 percent of GDP target for the fiscal
year.
The government said it would sell debt worth 2.2 trillion
rupees, sharply above the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees in the
October to March period.
Subbarao said that India being a emerging economy with a
partly open capital account, floating exchange rate and a
monetary policy that takes into account global developments, has
to continue to manage the "impossible trinity."
The impossible trinity refers to the economic hypothesis
that a country simultaneously cannot have a fixed exchange rate,
an open capital account and an independent monetary policy.
RUPEE VOLATILITY TO REMAIN
The central bank chief said the volatility in the foreign
exchange market will remain until the euro zone crisis is
resolved.
"Until there is a credible solution to the sovereign debt
problem in Europe, we will see movements in the exchange rate,"
Subbarao said.
He added that the central bank is watching the rupee, but
could not say whether it will intervene in the forex market
directly.
The rupee has skidded nearly 17 percent from a 2011 high
reached in late July as risk-averse investors flee emerging
markets, increasing the difficulties for a government already
struggling with high inflation, slowing economic growth and a
widening trade gap.
The rupee touched an all-time low of 52.73 on
Tuesday and state-run banks were spotted selling dollars in the
market in recent sessions, sparking talk of RBI intervention.
Wednesday, RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn said
intervention has been aimed at smoothing sharp movements in the
rupee.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)