MUMBAI, June 21 The Reserve Bank of India
lowered the risk weight on a new sub-category of commercial real
estate for residential housing to 75 percent from 100 percent
earlier, it said in a notification on Friday.
The central bank carved out a new sub-sector -- commercial
real estate-residential housing for loans to builders and
developers of residential housing projects.
It also brought down the standard asset provisioning for the
new residential housing segment to 0.75 percent from 1 percent.
In addition, the central bank also eased the prudential
rules on risk-weight, provisioning for individual housing loans,
for both residential and commercial real estate.
