MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India is considering cutting the held-to-maturity (HTM) ceiling, Deputy Governor Anand Sinha said on Wednesday, referring to a category of debt that banks must hold until redemption but which can be reshuffled once a year.

The limit is currently set at 25 percent, but traditionally has been aligned with the banks' statutory liquidity ratio - or the minimum investments in government bond and other approved securities - which was cut by 1 percent point to 23 percent in July and implemented in August.

Sinha said the RBI was looking into a recommendation from a central bank committee to cut the HTM ceiling. The RBI had mentioned in its monetary policy review report on Tuesday it was consulting stakeholders about the proposal.

"It's a fact that HTM is rather on higher side and we will certainly be looking at it in the context of the recommendation of that committee to improve market liquidity," Sinha said in a conference call with analysts.

He did not specify a timeframe for when the RBI would cut the HTM ceiling.

"It will be difficult to commit a definite timeline but we are certainly looking into it," he said.

The 10-year bond yield rose to a session high of 8.22 percent after Sinha's comments, marking a two-month high and up 4 basis points on the day.

Traders fear a cut in the HTM ceiling would release more debt, particularly illiquid bonds, into the market, while banks could also sustain mark-to-market losses should current levels be below the purchase prices.

Earlier this week, there had been some expectation in bonds markets that RBI would consider reducing the HTM ceiling in its policy review.

The RBI on Tuesday kept the repo rate on hold, but cut the cash reserve ratio.

