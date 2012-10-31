MUMBAI Oct 31 The Reserve Bank of India is
considering cutting the held-to-maturity (HTM) ceiling, Deputy
Governor Anand Sinha said on Wednesday, referring to a category
of debt that banks must hold until redemption but which can be
reshuffled once a year.
The limit is currently set at 25 percent, but traditionally
has been aligned with the banks' statutory liquidity ratio - or
the minimum investments in government bond and other approved
securities - which was cut by 1 percent point to 23 percent in
July and implemented in August.
Sinha said the RBI was looking into a recommendation from a
central bank committee to cut the HTM ceiling. The RBI had
mentioned in its monetary policy review report on Tuesday it was
consulting stakeholders about the proposal.
"It's a fact that HTM is rather on higher side and we will
certainly be looking at it in the context of the recommendation
of that committee to improve market liquidity," Sinha said in a
conference call with analysts.
He did not specify a timeframe for when the RBI would cut
the HTM ceiling.
"It will be difficult to commit a definite timeline but we
are certainly looking into it," he said.
The 10-year bond yield rose to a session
high of 8.22 percent after Sinha's comments, marking a two-month
high and up 4 basis points on the day.
Traders fear a cut in the HTM ceiling would release more
debt, particularly illiquid bonds, into the market, while banks
could also sustain mark-to-market losses should current levels
be below the purchase prices.
Earlier this week, there had been some expectation in bonds
markets that RBI would consider reducing the HTM ceiling in its
policy review.
The RBI on Tuesday kept the repo rate on hold, but cut the
cash reserve ratio.
