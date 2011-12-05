A security officer prepares to sit outside the head office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai April 24, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI Liquidity in the Indian banking system is sufficient, a deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) K.C. Chakrabarty said on Monday.

Recently, another deputy governor Subir Gokarn had said since banks have not borrowed from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility in recent weeks, it could mean there is not too much stress in the system.

Banks can borrow from the central bank through MSF at a one percent higher rate compared with the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent against government securities.

Banks borrowed 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 688.25 billion on Friday.

