MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India cannot speculate on when it will cut interest rates, governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters on Friday after the bank paused in a tightening cycle that began in March 2010.

The RBI left interest rates on hold on Friday after 13 increases, as the Indian economy shows signs of weakness even as inflation remains high.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)