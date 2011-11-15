MUMBAI Nov 15 India's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest ceiling on export credit in foreign currency by banks to LIBOR plus 350 basis points from LIBOR plus 200 basis points, with immediate effect, citing tight global liquidity.

The new rate will be applicable till March 31, 2012, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

"Keeping in view the tight liquidity conditions and widening of credit spreads due to recent developments in international financial markets, it has been decided to increase the ceiling rate on export credit in foreign currency," the RBI said.

The new rate will be adopted subject to the condition that the banks will not levy any other charges such as service charge, management charge, etc.

The revision will be applicable only to fresh advances, and are subject to review after March 31, 2012, the RBI said.

The RBI also increased the interest rate ceiling for trade credits to 350 basis points over all-in-cost 6 month LIBOR from 200 basis points. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)