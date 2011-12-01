Dec 1 The current monetary policy stance of India's central bank remains anti-inflationary, said Deepak Mohanty, an executive director at the bank, on Thursday.

The cumulative monetary policy action would have a desired impact on inflation, and it would come down to around 7 percent by the end of the current fiscal year in March, Mohanty said in a speech in Thimphu, the capital of mountain kingdom of Bhutan.

The Reserve Bank of India in its last policy review on Oct. 25 had indicated that it was likely to hold rates in its Dec. 16 review, if inflation trajectory conformed to projections. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)