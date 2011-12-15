MUMBAI Dec 15 India's central bank on Thursday said it will conduct additional repo operations on Friday under the liquidity adjustment facility between 4:30 p.m. (1100 GMT) and 5 p.m (1130 GMT) to provide banks flexibility to manage their liquidity.

Banks were being provided with the facility "keeping in view the prevailing overall liquidity conditions," the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.

The additional repo was over and above the existing LAF and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) arrangements, it said. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)