MUMBAI Nov 18 * India cbank says receives 133 bids for 60.05 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 83 bids for 29.83 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 87.90 pct on 3 bids at 2027 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 165.6 mln rupees at 2027 bond auction * For more details, see