MUMBAI Nov 17 India's central bank does not have a detailed roadmap on buying back bonds through open market operations (OMO), deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it would conduct OMO to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) on Nov. 24. ($1=50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)