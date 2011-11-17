US STOCKS-Tech recovery sends Wall St to records with Fed next
* Indexes up: Dow 0.44 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
MUMBAI Nov 17 India's central bank does not have a detailed roadmap on buying back bonds through open market operations (OMO), deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it would conduct OMO to buy back bonds for up to 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) on Nov. 24. ($1=50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.44 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, June 13 Wall Street gained on Tuesday, with the S&P 500, Dow industrials and Russell 2000 setting record closing highs, as technology stocks bounced back and investors positioned ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.