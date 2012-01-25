MUMBAI Jan 25 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the bank's open market operations (OMOs) to buy back government debt have limitations beyond a point.

The RBI will need to assess how liquidity is behaving before taking a view on future OMOs, he added.

He also said the government needs to focus on expenditure compression in lowering the fiscal deficit.

Subbarao was speaking in a conference call with analysts a day after the central bank cut cash reserve requirements for banks but held key interest rates steady.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)