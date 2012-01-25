MUMBAI Jan 25 Intervention by the Reserve Bank of India in the foreign exchange market will depend on the rupee's exchange rate and capital flows, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said.

The central bank has been intermittenly intervening in the forex market to shore up the rupee, which hit a record low of 54.30 to the dollar on Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)