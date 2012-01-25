GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
MUMBAI Jan 25 The Reserve Bank of India still prefers non-debt inflows to debt flows, the central bank's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a conference call with analysts.
Any increase in the investment limit for foreigners in Indian debt will not be automatic, he added. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)
