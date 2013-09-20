BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it has relaxed banks' minimum daily cash reserve requirement to 95 percent of deposits from 99 percent from Sept. 21.
In his first monetary policy review since taking office on Sept. 4, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan unexpectedly increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.