Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it has relaxed banks' minimum daily cash reserve requirement to 95 percent of deposits from 99 percent from Sept. 21.

In his first monetary policy review since taking office on Sept. 4, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan unexpectedly increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent.