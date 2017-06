The Reserve Bank of India said it received 154 bids for 92.5 bln rupees at a 2018 bond auction

--Accepts 56 bids for 39.61 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction

--Partial allotment of 97.86 pct on 10 bids at 2018 auction

--Accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 392.1 mln rupees at 2018 bond auction

