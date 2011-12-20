India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Dec 20 India's central bank will buy back 100 billion rupees ($1.89 billion) of government debt through open market operations on Dec. 22, it said late on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, it said in a statement.
($1= 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: