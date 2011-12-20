MUMBAI Dec 20 India's central bank will buy back 100 billion rupees ($1.89 billion) of government debt through open market operations on Dec. 22, it said late on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, it said in a statement.

($1= 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)