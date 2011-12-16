BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.
* Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia and USA
MUMBAI Dec 16 India's central bank said on Friday it has set up a working group to examine and suggest ways of increasing secondary market liquidity in federal bond and interest rate derivative markets.
The working group will comprise representatives from the market and the Reserve Bank of India, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------