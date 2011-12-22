VIJAYAWADA, India Dec 22 India's economic growth in the current fiscal year is expected to be below 7.6 percent, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday, adding that the central bank would revise its forecast in January.

Analysts have been ratcheting down their growth forecasts for India, with some expecting the economy will struggle to grow 7 percent in this fiscal year ending March, below last year's 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)