VIJAYAWADA Dec 22 Rising incomes in India and the country's high fiscal deficit are driving inflation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday.

A slowdown in revenue collections and higher spending on subsidies may make it challenging to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ending March, the RBI said earlier in its Financial Stability Report. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)