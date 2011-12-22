VIJAYAWADA, India Dec 22 India's central bank will contain sharp volatility in the foreign exchange market, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday, although he added the currency's value should be determined by the market.

The Reserve Bank of India is monitoring the forex market on an hourly basis, he said.

The rupee, the worst performer among its Asian peers, has fallen more than 16 percent since July peaks, although it has bounced off record lows hit last week after the central bank took steps to prop it up. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)