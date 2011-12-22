(Corrects paragraph 2 to make clear the governor was referring to a better appreciation of India's economic situation, not actual improvement in the economy)

VIJAYAWADA, India Dec 22 The foreign exchange rate will improve with better news from Europe, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday, adding he could not speculate on the rupee's value.

The rupee's appreciation in the last one week was due to a better appreciation of India's economic situation as well as the central bank's policy measures, the governor said on the sidelines at an event.

The rupee was at 52.77 to the dollar on Thursday after hitting a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)