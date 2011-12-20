MUMBAI Dec 20 India's central bank will announce open market operations on Tuesday, its deputy governor Subir Gokarn said.

A cash crunch in the money market has sapped demand for government debt at a time when the government is scrambling to finish its borrowing plan for the fiscal year ending March 2012, prompting the central bank to infuse funds via debt buybacks.

Banks borrowed 1.64 trillion Indian rupees ($30.9 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, a daily cash injection window, just below 1.66 trillion rupees a day earlier, the highest in nearly a year. ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)