VIJAYAWADA, India Dec 22 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday he could not comment on the probability, timing and speed of interest rate cuts.

The RBI last week left its policy rate on hold at a three-year high as it acknowledged high inflation, but sent a strong signal that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)