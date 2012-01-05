MUMBAI Jan 5 The stability of the Indian rupee is the main concern for the Reserve Bank of India, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said.

"I think the main concern is not so much what the value is, than it is stability," Gokarn told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

The rupee weakened 15.8 percent in 2011, its biggest annual loss since 2008, as foreign capital took flight on growing concerns about India's current account deficit, its poorly performing stock market and an uncertain global economic outlook. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)