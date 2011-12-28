MUMBAI Dec 28 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set a minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees each for the 2017, the 2027 and the 2041 bonds, for its 150 billion rupee bond sale on Friday.

The RBI has also set a minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 billion for the 2024 bonds. For more details, see: (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)