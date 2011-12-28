BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 28 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set a minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees each for the 2017, the 2027 and the 2041 bonds, for its 150 billion rupee bond sale on Friday.
The RBI has also set a minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 billion for the 2024 bonds. For more details, see: (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)
Jun 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,148.4 60,247.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad