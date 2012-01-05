(Repeats to attach to alert) MUMBAI, Jan 5 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose after Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said the central bank will watch inflation momentum before deciding to cut rates, tempering market expectations of immediate policy easing. The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.38 percent immediately after the comments. Concerns about India's growth are coming back to the center stage and interest rate cuts will depend on how the inflation momentum is playing out, Reserve Bank of India's deputy governor Subir Gokarn told ET Now on Thursday in Singapore. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)