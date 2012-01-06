India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
PUNE, India Jan 6 Indian banks will face substantial capital requirements in the coming years, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Anand Sinha said on Friday.
He was speaking at a seminar in the western city of Pune.
The deputy governor earlier said private-sector banks may have to raise a few trillion rupees of capital to meet the Basel-III norms. (Reporting By Aditya Phatak)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: