MUMBAI Aug 7 *India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.14 rupees per 100 rupees for 8.12 pct 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.19 rupees per 100 rupees for 8.33 pct 2026 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.33 rupees per 100 rupees for 8.32 pct 2032 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.34 rupees per 100 rupees for 8.30 pct 2042 bonds * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)