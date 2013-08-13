US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher late; helped by energy
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI Aug 13 India auctioned 110 billion rupees of 34-day cash management bills at 98.90 rupees, yielding 11.9402 percent, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll had forecast yield at 11.95 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
